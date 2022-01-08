Rowan M. Trollope Sells 2,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $164.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,545,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.59.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

