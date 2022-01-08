Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,898 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Performance Food Group worth $24,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,548 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 945,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $43,909,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

