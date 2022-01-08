Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 87,903 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,903 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $22,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE EAF opened at $12.02 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The business had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

