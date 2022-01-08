Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 86,955 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,955 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Syneos Health worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,700,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after buying an additional 776,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,205,000 after buying an additional 619,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $91.80 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.