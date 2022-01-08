Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 11,651 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $57,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $67.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $67.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

