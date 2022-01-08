Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.07.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $166,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,914 shares of company stock worth $3,331,262 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

