Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $21,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after acquiring an additional 114,227 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,250 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $298.48 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

