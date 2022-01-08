Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $30,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after buying an additional 129,286 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

