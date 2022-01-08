Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $8.51 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 452.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.16 and a 12 month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.81.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

