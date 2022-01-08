Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,884,000 after acquiring an additional 49,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after acquiring an additional 63,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 168,969 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

