Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 386,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $62,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average is $167.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

