Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,598 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $27,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sprout Social by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sprout Social by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Shares of SPT opened at $74.29 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $2,618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $18,433,656. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

