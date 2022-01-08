Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,385 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.66% of Veritex worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,466,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

VBTX stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,317,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

