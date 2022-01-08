Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,182,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,187 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,192,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 437,159 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 402,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 392,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -158.55 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,296 shares of company stock valued at $383,152 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

