Roth CH Acquisition IV (NASDAQ:ROCGU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCGU)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 2,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 23,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000.

