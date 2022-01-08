ROC Energy Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Quiet Period Will End on January 11th

ROC Energy Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ROCAU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 11th. ROC Energy Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ROCAU opened at $10.16 on Friday. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

