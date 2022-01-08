Robinson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFT. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period.

Shares of AFT stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

