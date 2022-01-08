Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $308,000 in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,112,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

