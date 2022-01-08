Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $163,000 in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTAQ. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 148.1% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 827,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 494,235 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 192.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 662,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 435,851 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,301,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 20.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,917,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 319,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAQ opened at $10.01 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

