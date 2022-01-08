Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the quarter. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust comprises 1.4% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 144.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

