Robinson Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBSA opened at $9.77 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

