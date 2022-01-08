Robinson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 299,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSTD opened at $9.73 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

