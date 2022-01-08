Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.65

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 389379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,893,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $2,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

