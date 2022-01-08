Robert W. Baird Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $600.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $540.41.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $536.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $537.27 and its 200 day moving average is $473.95. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

