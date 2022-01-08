RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.30

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 17722559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLX Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.
The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
