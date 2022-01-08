RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.30

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 17722559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLX Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 220.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,889 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 643.8% in the second quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.