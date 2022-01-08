RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 60.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RMI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. 4,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

