RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 60.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:RMI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. 4,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $24.24.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
