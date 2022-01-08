RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 31st

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

