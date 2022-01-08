RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $14.52 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Director David Swanson purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $50,096.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

