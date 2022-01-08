Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 415,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,681 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 186,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

