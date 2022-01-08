Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 3,900 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 3,900 ($52.55) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($66.03) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($71.55) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.34) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.46) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,006.15 ($67.46).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,212 ($70.23) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,691.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,199.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a market cap of £84.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($61.93), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,405.50). Insiders have sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411 over the last ninety days.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

