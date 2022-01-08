Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading 9.3% Higher

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) shares traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.00. 242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 6,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

