Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $416.88

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.88 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 468 ($6.31). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 467 ($6.29), with a volume of 39,871 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCDO. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.21) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.21) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.68) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £290.56 million and a P/E ratio of 161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 445.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.88.

In related news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.75), for a total value of £20,905.92 ($28,171.30).

About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

