Revomon Achieves Market Cap of $13.86 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $13.86 million and $849,540.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

