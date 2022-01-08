Reviewing Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Franco-Nevada 54.00% 11.86% 11.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Franco-Nevada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.05 Franco-Nevada $1.02 billion 23.86 $326.20 million $3.61 35.27

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fury Gold Mines and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Franco-Nevada 2 3 7 0 2.42

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 239.77%. Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $175.83, indicating a potential upside of 38.11%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Fury Gold Mines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

