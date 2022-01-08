Reviewing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) & Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Charlie's alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Charlie’s and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 2 2 1 0 1.80

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and Cronos Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.74 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Cronos Group $46.72 million 31.28 -$73.14 million ($0.41) -9.51

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53% Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36%

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.15, meaning that its share price is 415% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.