Reviewing ALJ Regional (ALJJ) and Its Rivals

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ: ALJJ) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ALJ Regional to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ALJ Regional and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million -$4.64 million -16.18 ALJ Regional Competitors $2.95 billion $333.57 million 6.22

ALJ Regional’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional. ALJ Regional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -1.03% -28.10% -1.77% ALJ Regional Competitors -18.89% -52.86% 2.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ALJ Regional and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A ALJ Regional Competitors 1214 6093 11353 324 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 40.76%. Given ALJ Regional’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ALJ Regional has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional’s peers have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ALJ Regional peers beat ALJ Regional on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

