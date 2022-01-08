Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,100 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 676,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:RVI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Value has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $3.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is currently -834.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVI shares. TheStreet cut Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Retail Value by 178.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Value by 4,917.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Value by 46.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Value by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

