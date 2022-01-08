Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Jill Granat Sells 7,869 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of QSR opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,395,000 after purchasing an additional 154,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 351,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
