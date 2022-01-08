Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Jill Granat Sells 7,869 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of QSR opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,254,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,395,000 after purchasing an additional 154,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 351,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

