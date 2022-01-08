Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.48.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.57. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,845 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

