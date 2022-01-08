Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

RPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Repay stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Repay has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Repay by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Repay by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Repay by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after buying an additional 435,500 shares during the period.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

