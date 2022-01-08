Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Repay worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Repay by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,798,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on RPAY. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

RPAY stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

