Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Down to $22.94

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $21.90. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 127 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RLMD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $552.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

