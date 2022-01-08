Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Takes $310,000 Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,283 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,436,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,363,000. B&I Capital AG increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,241,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

