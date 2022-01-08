Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Sells 2,000 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth $79,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

NYSE ALEX opened at $24.40 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.