Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases 2,272 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,444 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after buying an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after buying an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after buying an additional 55,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,755,000 after purchasing an additional 152,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.