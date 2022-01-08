Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $39,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.84.

Shares of CFLT opened at $67.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.84. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.