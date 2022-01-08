Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $570,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.75.

