Refinable (FINE) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $889,629.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.54 or 0.07610927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00075090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,860.68 or 0.99794663 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

