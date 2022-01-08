Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 117,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $50.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.