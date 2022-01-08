Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

RRR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,868 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

